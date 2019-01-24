Filed Under:Afghanistan, Air Force, Arlington National Cemetery, Beaver County, Dylan Elchin, Hookstown, Local TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Beaver County airman who was killed in action in Afghanistan in November is being buried today at Arlington National Cemetery.

Staff Sgt. Dylan Elchin was from Hookstown, and a graduate of Hopewell High School.

(Source: United State Air Force)

He was killed along with Army Sgt. Jason McClary, of Export, when their vehicle hit an improvised explosive device in Ghazni province of Afghanistan.

Two other service members were also killed in the explosion.

McClary was buried a few weeks ago at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County.

Elchin enlisted in 2012.

He was a Special Tactics combat controller assigned to the 26th Special Tactics Squadron.

