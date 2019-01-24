  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, The Wizard Of Oz

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Follow the yellow brick road back to theaters! “The Wizard of Oz” is returning to the big screen for its 80th anniversary.

The classic film will be back in theaters for three days only: Sunday, Jan. 27; Tuesday, Jan. 29, and Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Several theaters in the Pittsburgh area will be carrying the movie: Southside Works Cinema, Cinemark Robinson Township and the Monroeville Mall, plus the Regal Morgantown Stadium 12 in West Virginia and the Regal Hudson Cinema 10 in Ohio.

To find showtimes and purchase tickets, visit fathomevents.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s