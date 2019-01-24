Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Follow the yellow brick road back to theaters! “The Wizard of Oz” is returning to the big screen for its 80th anniversary.

The classic film will be back in theaters for three days only: Sunday, Jan. 27; Tuesday, Jan. 29, and Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Several theaters in the Pittsburgh area will be carrying the movie: Southside Works Cinema, Cinemark Robinson Township and the Monroeville Mall, plus the Regal Morgantown Stadium 12 in West Virginia and the Regal Hudson Cinema 10 in Ohio.

To find showtimes and purchase tickets, visit fathomevents.com.