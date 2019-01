Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Walmart is offering free grocery delivery for a limited time.

The delivery service just launched in select Pittsburgh-area locations.

Through the end of January, customers can enter the free code, “Home Free,” to get free delivery on an order of $50 or more.

To find out if the location near you offers delivery service, click this link.