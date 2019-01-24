Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Walmart has announced an increase in driver wages, starting in February.

The company said Thursday that drivers will receive a per mile increase of $0.01 and a 50-cent increase in activity pay for arrive and arrive/drop occurrences.

With the increase, the company says drivers can earn an average of $87,500 in their first year of employment.

The company is also offering drivers in Pennsylvania a 5 percent premium on mileage and eight different activities.

Commercial drivers who wish to drive for Walmart must have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the last three years.

To view openings and apply, visit drive4walmart.com.