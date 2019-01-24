  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Opioid Crisis, Overdose Deaths, Overdoses, West Virginia, Wheeling

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Drug overdose deaths doubled in one West Virginia community last year.

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register reports figures released Tuesday by Wheeling police show officers responded to 13 overdose deaths last year, compared with six in 2017 and three in 2016.

West Virginia has by far the nation’s highest rate of drug overdose deaths.

The Wheeling police report found there were 132 calls to police overall for overdoses in 2018, compared with 110 in 2017 and 98 in 2016.

Chief Shawn Schwertfeger says most overdoses involved opioids and some involved crystal methamphetamine.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s