PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman who fatally stabbed her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in 2017 has been sentenced to prison.

Cassandra Locke, 52-years-old of McKeesport, stabbed her boyfriend, 49-year-old Daryl Waite of McKeesport, during an altercation in November 2017.

According to police, officers were called to the Brew House Loft apartments in the 700 block of South 21st Street around 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 7. When they arrived, officers found 49-year-old Daryl Waite lying on the floor of the lobby suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest and one to the abdomen. He also had defensive wounds to his hands.

Locke was sentenced to 7.5 to 15 years in prison by Judge Donna Jo McDaniel following her voluntary manslaughter conviction in December.

The stabbing rattled neighbors in the complex who say they did not even know it happened.

“That’s pretty scary,” said Ed Anderson, an apartment resident, in a 2017 interview with KDKA. “I didn’t know that it happened on the third floor and I live on the fourth.”

Residents said they’re surprised to hear the news that first responders found a man lying in a pool of his own blood in the lobby. Anderson said he didn’t even hear about the stabbing until KDKA spoke with him.

“If someone got murdered right under my floor, yeah, I’d kind of want to know right then. It would kind of be nice. Or some type of notification,” he said.