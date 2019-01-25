Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After two days of Steeler Pro Bowlers saying they want Antonio Brown back, the wide receiver was active on social media again.

This time, he posted a picture on Instagram of himself in a 49ers uniform hugging hall of fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.

The post also featured a quote from Rice’s radio interview from a few weeks ago.

“When the goat embrace you…….”

Steeler players participating at the Pro Bowl have said that the situation between Brown and the Steelers can be resolved in time. Maurkice Pouncey, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt have all said they want the superstar receiver to return to the team.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Brown’s agent Drew Rosnehaus has talked with the Steelers about Brown’s thoughts and wants.

“Drew Rosenhaus to ESPN on Fansided report of possible Antonio Brown/PIT reconciliation: “(Reporter) has no idea what our position is. We have not shared it with anyone outside of the Steelers. We have shared our thoughts w/ the Steelers but will keep those discussions internal”

Ultimately, it is up to the Steelers organization as to what they want to do with Brown. He is still under contract, so the team would be the only entity making any decisions on his playing future this offseason.