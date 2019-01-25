Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

POLISH HILL (KDKA) — A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was discovered under a van in the parking lot of the West Penn Rec Center in Polish Hill.

Police say he was part of a group of 12 kids who were getting on the van to leave around 8:35 p.m. Friday, when somehow the little boy wound up underneath the vehicle.

A police commander said that it’s unclear if the van was moving forward or backward before the child was discovered.

He says the child was conscious and talking when he was taken away by paramedics. No word on the extent of his injuries.

Police are investigating how it happened and talking to witnesses.

