By David Highfield
Filed Under:Child Injured, Local TV, Polish Hill

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

POLISH HILL (KDKA) — A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was discovered under a van in the parking lot of the West Penn Rec Center in Polish Hill.

Police say he was part of a group of 12 kids who were getting on the van to leave around 8:35 p.m. Friday, when somehow the little boy wound up underneath the vehicle.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A police commander said that it’s unclear if the van was moving forward or backward before the child was discovered.

He says the child was conscious and talking when he was taken away by paramedics. No word on the extent of his injuries.

Police are investigating how it happened and talking to witnesses.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

David Highfield

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s