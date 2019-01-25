Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Miss Cheddar

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Miss Cheddar, our pet of the week! She is a young, mixed breed rabbit who found her way to Animal Friends when her previous owner could no longer care for her. As a younger bunny, she will benefit from continued human interaction and opportunities to socialize in her new home as she continues to come out of her shell. If you have the room in your home for this little lady, stop by Animal Friends to meet her!

To find out more about how to adopt Miss Cheddar, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Carley & V

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I am about 5-years-old. I am very sweet girl and very affectionate and playful. I love spending time with our volunteers and going for walks.

To find out more about how to adopt Carley, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

V was found as a kitten in an abandoned trailer. Her people had walked away and left her mom and siblings to “fend” for themselves. The nice neighbor called a volunteer from Orphans to come and help rescue them. A foster was found and all were safely rescued. V is very loving, but will be shy at first and will need a new human that has experience with shy cats. V is approximately 6-months-old as of 12-19-18. V is ready for the next and last step in her life; finding a fur-ever home. V is in foster care; please call the shelter to set up a meet and greet with V.

To find out more about how to adopt V, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

