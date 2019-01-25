  • KDKA TVOn Air

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Crews are working to repair a water main break in Hampton Township this morning.

According to emergency officials, the break happened at Wildwood Road, between Bella Vista and Grouse Run Road, around 7 a.m.

(Photo Credit: Amy Wadas/KDKA)

Crews with the Hampton Shaler Water Authority were called to the scene. The 12-inch main break has been contained.

Officials said around 8:30 a.m. that most service has been restored, but two customers were still without water.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

