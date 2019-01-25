Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

AULTMAN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are searching for a runaway teen in Indiana County.

Pennsylvania State Police say 16-year-old Taylor Blystone, of Aultman, Pa., left her home on 3rd Street around 1 a.m. Friday. She possibly left in a dark blue vehicle.

She is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown wavy hair that is below shoulder length.

RUNAWAY JUVENILE. Taylor Blystone, 16 YOA, Female, of Aultman, PA. Left home Jan. 25 at 1 AM. 5’08”, 120 lbs., brown, wavy, below-shoulder length hair, brown eyes, glasses, wearing dark Under Armour hoodie & sweatpants. Possibly left in dark blue vehicle. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/g7ZsKErrMQ — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) January 26, 2019

Police say Blystone wears glasses and was last seen wearing a dark Under Armour hoodie and sweaetpants.

Anyone who sees Blystone or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or state police at (724) 357-1960.