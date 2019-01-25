Filed Under:Indiana County, Local TV, Missing Teen, Runaway Teen

AULTMAN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are searching for a runaway teen in Indiana County.

Pennsylvania State Police say 16-year-old Taylor Blystone, of Aultman, Pa., left her home on 3rd Street around 1 a.m. Friday. She possibly left in a dark blue vehicle.

She is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown wavy hair that is below shoulder length.

Police say Blystone wears glasses and was last seen wearing a dark Under Armour hoodie and sweaetpants.

Anyone who sees Blystone or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or state police at (724) 357-1960.

