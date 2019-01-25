Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A jackpot-winning “Treasure Hunt” ticket was sold at a convenience store in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The winning ticket, which is worth $150,000, less withholding, matched all five numbers drawn for the Thursday drawing: 06-09-16-17-20.

Yesterday’s $150,000 Treasure Hunt jackpot-winning ticket was sold at One Stop Shop in Pittsburgh! Congrats to the winner! https://t.co/NxE5yFW7wh pic.twitter.com/kXjBRHnEsP — Pennsylvania Lottery (@PALottery) January 25, 2019

The lucky winner bought the ticket at the One Stop Shop on Sixth Avenue near Wood Street. The convenience store will earn a $500 bonus.