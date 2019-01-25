Filed Under:Jackpot, Local TV, Pennsylvania Lottery, Treasure Hunt

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A jackpot-winning “Treasure Hunt” ticket was sold at a convenience store in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The winning ticket, which is worth $150,000, less withholding, matched all five numbers drawn for the Thursday drawing: 06-09-16-17-20.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at the One Stop Shop on Sixth Avenue near Wood Street. The convenience store will earn a $500 bonus.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s