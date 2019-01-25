Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The man accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in Cranberry Township last month appeared in court Friday morning where the criminal homicide charges against him were dropped.

However, 51-year-old David Lohr will be heading to trial on the other charges he is facing, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, reckless driving and driving under the influence.

Lohr is accused of hitting 22-year-old Aleksander Teimouri along Rochester Road in Cranberry Township on Dec. 26.

Teimouri was struck by an SUV while riding his bicycle home from work at a restaurant. The bike was dragged along the road.

Teimouri suffered a severe head injury and was on life support before he died of his injuries on Dec. 30. The recent Pitt grad’s organs were donated to several people waiting on transplants.

Lohr was allegedly drunk at the time of the crash. Police say he smelled strongly of alcohol, and his blood alcohol content was .141 percent.

