PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several flights are being delayed at Pittsburgh International Airport due to the government shutdown.

The problems are originating at New York’s LaGuardia Airport where flights are being delayed due to a staffing problem the FAA reports.

“We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two air traffic control facilities affecting New York and Florida. As with severe storms, we will adjust operations to a safe rate to match available controller resources,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. “We’ve mitigated the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic, and increasing spacing between aircraft as needed. The results have been minimal impacts to efficiency while maintaining consistent levels of safety in the national airspace system. The public can monitor air traffic at fly.faa.gov and they should check with airline carriers for more information.”

Pittsburgh International Airport says that so far three outbound flights, and four inbound flights have been delayed due to the staffing issues in LaGuardia.

All the flights being delayed are going to or coming from LaGuardia. There have been no reports of flights being delayed at Pittsburgh due to FAA staffing at the airport.

CBS News’ Kris van Cleave reports the air traffic control staffing problems originated at Washington and Jacksonville’s Air Route Traffic Control Centers. The two centers handle flights en route between destinations, van Cleave reported.

There are delays at Newark Liberty International Airport, Philadelphia and Tampa, van Cleave reported.

CBS News reports that departures at LaGuardia are likely to be delayed all day.

