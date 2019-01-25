Filed Under:Car Fire, Local TV, Route 51, Vehicle Accident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Route 51 was shut down twice Friday afternoon after a car fire and an accident that happened within hours of one another.

The first incident happened just after 4 p.m. near Crane Avenue. Viewer video from Melanie Jo Meiser showed flames and smoke pouring from underneath the hood of a four-door sedan.

 

One northbound lane and two southbound lanes were shut down between Woodruff Street and Crane Avenue for about an hour.

The car was towed away around 5 p.m. and the lanes reopened to traffic. Further details on that incident have not yet been released.

Right before 6 p.m., all lanes of Route 51 were shut down again after another accident on East Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Provost Road.

