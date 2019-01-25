Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Landslide concerns have lead to the evacuation of three homes in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

It’s happening along Rosemont Lane.

Crews were first called to the scene around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The extent of the landslide risk was not immediately known.

Scary situation in Squirrel Hill! Residents on Rosemont Lane are dealing with this landslide. Three homes were evacuated and city officials are trying to figure out when to do next. @KDKA #KDKA pic.twitter.com/IUQyGuwyrg — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) January 25, 2019

City engineers have been called in to evaluate the situation.

