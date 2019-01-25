  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Landslide concerns have lead to the evacuation of three homes in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

It’s happening along Rosemont Lane.

(Photo Credit: Amy Wadas/KDKA)

(Photo Credit: Amy Wadas/KDKA)

Crews were first called to the scene around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The extent of the landslide risk was not immediately known.

City engineers have been called in to evaluate the situation.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

