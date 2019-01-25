Filed Under:Local TV, Mall At Robinson, Robinson Township, Wahlburgers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Another Wahlburgers restaurant will soon be opening in the Pittsburgh area.

The Mall At Robinson confirmed Friday that the burger chain is expected to open its second location at the mall early this summer.

The restaurant will fill the space where Houlihan’s was once located.

Wahlburgers will have a full bar and outdoor patio.

The first Wahlburgers location in the Pittsburgh area opened at The Block Northway in Ross Township in late 2017.

The Wahlberg brothers paid a visit to that restaurant back in June.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s