ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Another Wahlburgers restaurant will soon be opening in the Pittsburgh area.

The Mall At Robinson confirmed Friday that the burger chain is expected to open its second location at the mall early this summer.

The restaurant will fill the space where Houlihan’s was once located.

Wahlburgers will have a full bar and outdoor patio.

The first Wahlburgers location in the Pittsburgh area opened at The Block Northway in Ross Township in late 2017.

The Wahlberg brothers paid a visit to that restaurant back in June.