PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Whole Foods has issued a recall for prepared food products with baby spinach in it.

That’s because baby spinach supplied by Satur Farms could be contaminated with salmonella.

The affected products include salads, pizza, sandwiches and wraps.

The recall also includes anything bought with baby spinach at Whole Foods salad bars or hot bars through Jan. 23, 2019.

The items were sold at stores in eight states including Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey and New York.

There are no reports of anyone getting sick at this point.

If you bought one of these products, bring a receipt into stores for a full refund. You can also call 1-844-936-8255.

For a list of the recalled products and much more information, visit the FDA’s website at this link.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.