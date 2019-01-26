  • KDKA TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two pedestrians fell off a Parkway overpass onto Second Avenue after a fatal accident on the Parkway (I-376) near the Oakland exit on Saturday afternoon.

Photo Credit: KDKA

Police, EMS and fire first responders are on the scene.

Interstate-376 eastbound is closed between the Grant Street exit and the Oakland exit. 2nd Avenue is also closed between Brady Street and the 10th Street Bridge.

Stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for this developing story.

