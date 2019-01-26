Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two pedestrians fell off a Parkway overpass onto Second Avenue after a fatal accident on the Parkway (I-376) near the Oakland exit on Saturday afternoon.

Police, EMS and fire first responders are on the scene.

I 376 EB at Liberty Ave exit to Oakland exit closed due to a fatal crash. Roadway will remain closed for several hours. Alternate routes available. Please be patient. Updates to come — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) January 26, 2019

Interstate-376 eastbound is closed between the Grant Street exit and the Oakland exit. 2nd Avenue is also closed between Brady Street and the 10th Street Bridge.

UPDATE: 2nd Ave closed from 10th St to Brady St, both directions. First Responders will be checking on stranded motorists. Anyone stranded in the back log and needs emergency assistance contact 911. — TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) January 26, 2019

