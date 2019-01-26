Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BEAVER, Pa. (AP) – A man convicted as a teenager of hiring a pair of classmates to kill his parents in their western Pennsylvania home more than two decades ago could now have a chance of parole beginning at age 76.

Thirty-nine-year-old Brian Samuel was sentenced in 1997 to two consecutive life terms without possibility of parole, but a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling required him to be re-sentenced.

The Beaver County Times reports that a judge last week sentenced Samuel to 30-year-to-life terms to be served consecutively, or an aggregate sentence of 60 years to life.

Prosecutors said he was 16 when he arranged the 1996 murders of William and Tresa Samuel in Aliquippa, Pa., because they planned to cut him off from his generous grandparents.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)