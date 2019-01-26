Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It is hard to imagine going without heat for the cold winter months. An awful time to be without heat.

But thanks to one local company — Tudi Mechanical Systems — many more will be warm for years to come.

“It was tough, I tried to get financed and tried different organizations and nothing really went through until this happened,” said David Poindexter, who received a new furnace.

But for many – the cost of replacing a furnace is nearly impossible.

“There are people throughout the area, the community, that are in dire need of heating equipment,” said Frank Iozzo of Tudi Mechanical Systems.

So Tudi Mechanical Systems in McKees Rocks eases the burden. Every year they hold their one-day miracle – part of their heat for the needy program.

“There’s so many families we wish we could do more for,” Tudi Operations Manager Frank Finkland said. “This is our one shot to help so many families, give heat in one of the coldest winters.”

Fifteen families received new furnaces on Saturday, free of charge, thanks to Tudi, a team of 200 volunteers and many sponsors.

“Quite a gift, quite a gift,” Poindexter said. “I was so surprised when I was picked.”

Poindexter hasn’t had heat for two years.

“I have three electric heaters,” he said. “It wasn’t easy, but heaters and blankets helped.”

Tudi hopes the furnaces are a lasting gift.

“Winter comes every year and the heat stays on,” Finkland said.

For more information on the program, or on Tudi Mechanical Systems, click HERE or call 412-307-4362.