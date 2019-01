Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An ambulance took a man to the hospital on Saturday after he said he was hit by a Port Authority Bus.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Downtown near Wood Street and Forbes Avenue.

The area was temporarily blocked off while police cleared the scene.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the man’s injuries.

