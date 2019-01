Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – One person was injured during a shooting in Penn Hills.

The shooting happened at approximately 12:15 a.m. in the 4300-block of Verona Road.

According to officials, one person was taken to the hospital. The condition of the victim or their identity is unknown at this time.

Police have not yet identified a suspect.

