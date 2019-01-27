  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:30 PMKDKA-TV News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:John Fetterman, Local TV, recreational marijuana

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Do Pennsylvanians want legal recreational marijuana?

That’s the question Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was asking in Homewood on Saturday.

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA

Fetterman and other lawmakers talked about decriminalizing the drug and outlined a proposal for recreational pot.

“The revenue it would produce…,” Fetterman said. “What better way to pay things back is to get it out of the shadows and generate revenue that can go back to benefiting our residents?”

The state’s auditor general predicts Pennsylvania would bring in nearly $600 million a year by taxing cannabis.

Fetterman said he will visit all 67 counties in the state to get opinions on legalizing pot.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s