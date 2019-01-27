Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Do Pennsylvanians want legal recreational marijuana?

That’s the question Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman was asking in Homewood on Saturday.

Fetterman and other lawmakers talked about decriminalizing the drug and outlined a proposal for recreational pot.

“The revenue it would produce…,” Fetterman said. “What better way to pay things back is to get it out of the shadows and generate revenue that can go back to benefiting our residents?”

The state’s auditor general predicts Pennsylvania would bring in nearly $600 million a year by taxing cannabis.

Fetterman said he will visit all 67 counties in the state to get opinions on legalizing pot.