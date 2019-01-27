Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Former Leechburg Police Chief Michael Diebold is out of jail.

He pleaded guilty last year to soliciting sex from an undercover officer posing as a teenage girl.

“I don’t think (concerned citizens in the community) have anything to worry about,” Diebold told TribLive.com after he was released from jail. “When the time is right, through my attorney we’ll make the appropriate statement.”

Diebold is required to register as a sex offender.

The crime occurred while the community rallied around Diebold after he lost part of his arm in a fireworks accident.