LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) – The Laurel Highlands’ Great Allegheny Passage was recently named one the top eco-friendly travel destinations by online travel magazine Ecophiles.

The magazine says that Western Pennsylvania has become one of the USA’s best examples of rails-to-trails conversion, including the GAP Trail. The Great Allegheny Passage starts at Point State Park and links Pittsburgh with Washington, D.C.

The converted trail, which stretches 150 miles, flows along the Youghiogheny River through the Laurel Highlands.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

It is the longest multi-use trail in Pennsylvania. The passage extends all the way to the Georgetown district of Washington, D.C. for a total length of 334.5 miles.

