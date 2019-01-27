Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) – The Laurel Highlands’ Great Allegheny Passage was recently named one the top eco-friendly travel destinations by online travel magazine Ecophiles.
The magazine says that Western Pennsylvania has become one of the USA’s best examples of rails-to-trails conversion, including the GAP Trail. The Great Allegheny Passage starts at Point State Park and links Pittsburgh with Washington, D.C.
Congratulations to @GAP_Trail on being named one of the Top Eco-Friendly Travel Destinations by @EcophilesMag.
Ride hundreds of miles on transformed rail trails while enjoying quaint b&bs and some of the best dining in the Laurel Highlands.
More: https://t.co/Y7qGJVSlcH pic.twitter.com/Qp1qhpYwa1
— Laurel Highlands (@laurelhighlands) January 27, 2019
The converted trail, which stretches 150 miles, flows along the Youghiogheny River through the Laurel Highlands.
It is the longest multi-use trail in Pennsylvania. The passage extends all the way to the Georgetown district of Washington, D.C. for a total length of 334.5 miles.