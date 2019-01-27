Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) – The Laurel Highlands’ Great Allegheny Passage was recently named one the top eco-friendly travel destinations by online travel magazine Ecophiles.

The magazine says that Western Pennsylvania has become one of the USA’s best examples of rails-to-trails conversion, including the GAP Trail. The Great Allegheny Passage starts at Point State Park and links Pittsburgh with Washington, D.C.

Congratulations to @GAP_Trail on being named one of the Top Eco-Friendly Travel Destinations by @EcophilesMag. Ride hundreds of miles on transformed rail trails while enjoying quaint b&bs and some of the best dining in the Laurel Highlands. More: https://t.co/Y7qGJVSlcH pic.twitter.com/Qp1qhpYwa1 — Laurel Highlands (@laurelhighlands) January 27, 2019

The converted trail, which stretches 150 miles, flows along the Youghiogheny River through the Laurel Highlands.

It is the longest multi-use trail in Pennsylvania. The passage extends all the way to the Georgetown district of Washington, D.C. for a total length of 334.5 miles.