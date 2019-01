Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BELLVUE, Pa. (KDKA) – After 42 years in business, Luigi’s Pizzeria in Bellevue is saying goodbye.

Luigi Della-Ragione is calling it quits after spending a lifetime tossing pies.

He says it’s time to retire.

The Lincoln Avenue pizza shop was filled with customers saying thanks to a man who fed them for decades.

“They made me, I didn’t make them,” Della-Ragione said. “Without them I couldn’t have done it.”