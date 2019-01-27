Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a couple accused of repeatedly stabbing a man, stuffing him in his truck and stealing his car.

David LaGrande thought he was helping some homeless friends. But now he is recovering from numerous stab wounds and his car is missing.

LaGrande said he took the suspects to De Ruad Street in the city’s Uptown section and removed their luggage from his trunk. Instead of thanking him, he said the man punched him in the head tried to force him into the trunk. During the struggle, LaGrande said the woman stabbed him with a screw driver.

Exhausted and injured, LaGrande stopped struggling and they closed the trunk. But he found the safety lever inside and escaped while the car was still moving.

The couple drove away and LaGrande flagged down two police officers who eventually called paramedics. LaGrande was treated UPMC Mercy Hospital for more than a dozen stab wounds on his legs, neck and on the back of his head.

Police confirmed that they are investigating the assault and carjacking, but no other details are available.