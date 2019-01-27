Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are looking for a couple accused of repeatedly stabbing a man, stuffing him in his truck and stealing his car.

David LaGrande thought he was helping some homeless friends. But now he is recovering from numerous stab wounds and his car is missing.

LaGrande said he took the suspects to De Ruad Street in the city’s Uptown section and removed their luggage from his trunk. Instead of thanking him, he said the man punched him in the head tried to force him into the trunk. During the struggle, LaGrande said the woman stabbed him with a screw driver.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 37-year-old Marin Oreski. Her alleged accomplice has not been charged and his name has not yet been released. He goes by “Ty.”

#BREAKING : Arrest warrant issued for 37 yo Marin Oreski. She’s wanted for allegedly stabbing a man w/ a screw driver and stealing his 2010 Dodge Charger. Her alleged accomplice has not been charged and we don’t have his name yet. He goes by “Ty.” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/6eY8qPliIQ — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) January 28, 2019

Exhausted and injured, LaGrande stopped struggling and they closed the trunk. But he found the safety lever inside and escaped while the car was still moving.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller Reports:

The couple drove away and LaGrande flagged down two police officers who eventually called paramedics. LaGrande was treated at UPMC Mercy Hospital for more than a dozen stab wounds on his legs, neck and on the back of his head.

Police confirmed that they are investigating the assault and carjacking, but no other details are available.