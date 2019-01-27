  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMKD/PG Sunday Edition
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Man Shoots Himself, Somerset County, Somerset Township, Walmart

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOMERSET (KDKA) – A man accidentally shot himself in a Walmart, according to police.

Police in Somerset County, Pa. say that a man accidentally discharged his firearm inside the store.

The accidental shooting took place at the Somerset Township Walmart Supercenter located at 2028 North Center Avenue on Saturday evening.

According to police, the shooting that occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. involved 48-year-old Eric Jack. Officials say the victim’s firearm discharged, shooting Jack in the right calf.

Jack was transported to the hospital where he received treatment for the wound.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s