Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOMERSET (KDKA) – A man accidentally shot himself in a Walmart, according to police.

Police in Somerset County, Pa. say that a man accidentally discharged his firearm inside the store.

The accidental shooting took place at the Somerset Township Walmart Supercenter located at 2028 North Center Avenue on Saturday evening.

According to police, the shooting that occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. involved 48-year-old Eric Jack. Officials say the victim’s firearm discharged, shooting Jack in the right calf.

Jack was transported to the hospital where he received treatment for the wound.