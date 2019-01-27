Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another prescription marijuana store is open in Pittsburgh.

Maitri Medicinals, located on Centre Avenue in East Liberty, welcomed customers on Saturday.

It offers a variety of different products, including leaf, oil and patches.

“When a patient walks through our door, they have a one-on-one staff to patient experience where we provide them with any education information on products, we have pharmacists on sight top go deeper into medical conditions,” said Corruine Ogrodnik, the CEO and founder of Maitri Medicinals.

That dispensary is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.