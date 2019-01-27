Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Nashville, Tenn. (WTVF) — When one law enforcement officer needed the help of his coworker, he was there with full support.

Whitfield County Sheriff DEputies Jeffrey Diak and David Headrick are both recovering this weekend after undergoing surgery at Vanderbilt Medical Center on Thursday.

The surgery, to save one of the officer’s life.

Headrick, 44-years-old, was diagnosed with kidney disease a few years ago. Last year, the officer was placed on dialysis. Headrick was assigned as a school resource officer at Westside Middle School is Georgia sat through dialysis treatments, three hours a day, three days a week, in order to keep him alive.

After posting to social media saying that he needed a kidney donor, his coworker answered the call.

“Without hesitation, I called him up and said I wanted to help him out,” said Jeffrey Diak. “He helped me when I was young, starting my career so I wanted to help him any way I could.”

The two coworkers knew each other for only four years, and now David calls 29-year-old Jeffrey a brother.

“It’s been a lengthy process but he stood beside me the whole time,” said David Headrick.

Both officers hope to be released from the hospital on Sunday to head back to their homes in Dalton, Georgia.

Thankfully, insurance will be covering a portion of the surgery, but there are expenses associated with the transplant that will not be covered. To donate to the officers, you can visit their GoFundMe page.