  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:JuJu Smith-Schuster, Local TV, Pittsburgh Steelers, Pro Bowl

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a knee contusion after being tackled from behind by NFC linebacker Bobby Wagner in the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday.

He was officially ruled questionable to return in the meaningless game.

Smith-Schuster replaced injured teammate Antonio Brown in the Pro Bowl. Smith-Schuster finished this season ranked second in the AFC and tied for sixth in the NFL with 111 receptions for 1,426 yards.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s