(KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a knee contusion after being tackled from behind by NFC linebacker Bobby Wagner in the Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday.

All we know is JuJu Smith Schuster limped off the field…Was in a good amount of pain…Likely there wont be any updates BUT, That's the last thing #Steelers needed to deal with — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 27, 2019

He was officially ruled questionable to return in the meaningless game.

Multiple media reports from Orlando say that JuJu Smith Schuster has a left knee contusion. — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 27, 2019

Smith-Schuster replaced injured teammate Antonio Brown in the Pro Bowl. Smith-Schuster finished this season ranked second in the AFC and tied for sixth in the NFL with 111 receptions for 1,426 yards.