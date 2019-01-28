  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County Jail, Inmate Death, Local TV

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating the death of an Allegheny County Jail inmate.

Allegheny County Jail Warden Orlando Harper said that a male inmate began experiencing difficulty breathing on the pod around 12:20 p.m. Monday.

Medical and correctional officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.

Harper says the inmate was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:44 p.m.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

Further details, including the inmate’s name and cause of death, have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s