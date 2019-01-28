Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating the death of an Allegheny County Jail inmate.

Allegheny County Jail Warden Orlando Harper said that a male inmate began experiencing difficulty breathing on the pod around 12:20 p.m. Monday.

Medical and correctional officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over.

Harper says the inmate was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:44 p.m.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

Further details, including the inmate’s name and cause of death, have not yet been released.

