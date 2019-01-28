PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pair of Florida congressman have introduced a bill that would make animal cruelty a felony nationwide.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Rep. Ted Deutch, D-West Boca, and Rep. Vern Buchananon, R-Sarasota, reintroduced the bill last week.

The Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture (PACT) Act, would make, “crushing, burning, drowning, suffocating and impaling animals” a nationwide felony. It also addresses bestiality and efforts to sexually exploit animals.

A person convicted under the law could spend up to seven years in prison.

“The torture of innocent animals is abhorrent and should be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” Buchanan said as the bill was introduced, the Sentinel reports.

The Humane Society of the United States also applauded the bill, and said it would close a loophole in the 2010 law, which only applies to when a video was being made.

The bill does reportedly contain exceptions for normal veterinary care, hunting, and conduct necessary to protect life of property from a a serious animal threat.