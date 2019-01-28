  • KDKA TVOn Air

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) — Two lucky Pennsylvanians who bought lottery tickets in Beaver and Bucks counties will split a $1 million jackpot.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says two winning tickets matched all five numbers for Sunday’s Cash 5 drawing. The winning numbers were: 02-07-18-29-33.

One ticket was sold at the Franklin Plaza Giant Eagle on State Route 288 in Ellwood City. The other ticket was sold at a Sunoco on East Street Road in Warminster, Bucks County. Both stores will receive a $500 bonus for selling the jackpot-winning tickets.

Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Winners should sign the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions.

