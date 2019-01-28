PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After taking home All-Star MVP honors, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

San Jose Center Joe Pavelski was named the second star and Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk was the third star.

“The accolades continue to roll in for Sidney Crosby. The @NHL has named the captain the First Star of the Week.”

Crosby powered the Metropolitan Division to its second championship in the 3-on-3 tournament format. The two-time Hart Memorial Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy winner missed Friday’s NHL All-Star Skills due to illness, but returned Saturday to lift the Metropolitan Division to its tournament victory.

Crosby scored five points in the championship game against the Central Division, which was a tournament for points in one game (along with teammate Mathew Barzal.)

The 31-year-old became the sixth player in NHL history to capture All-Star Game MVP honors as well as the Hart Memorial Trophy and Conn Smythe Trophy, joining Jean Beliveau, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Bobby Orr and Joe Sakic.