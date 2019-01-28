Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DARLINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The Darlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who broke into a convenience store on Sunday night.

The suspects broke into the One Stop Shopper on Second Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. by smashing in the front door.

Surveillance pictures don’t provide specific details on the suspects other than their clothing. One man was wearing a tan jacket and the other had on the red jacket. Both were wearing blue jeans.

The Darlington Police are asking for any tips to be messaged to the department Facebook page or by calling (724) 827-8737.