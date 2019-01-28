Filed Under:Darlington, Darlington Police Department, Local TV, Robbery

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DARLINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The Darlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who broke into a convenience store on Sunday night.

The suspects broke into the One Stop Shopper on Second Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. by smashing in the front door.

Photo Courtesy Of The Darlington Township Police Department.

Surveillance pictures don’t provide specific details on the suspects other than their clothing. One man was wearing a tan jacket and the other had on the red jacket. Both were wearing blue jeans.

Photos Courtesy Of The Darlington Township Police Department.

The Darlington Police are asking for any tips to be messaged to the department Facebook page or by calling (724) 827-8737.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s