PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The FBI is taking part in an outreach event following hate crimes reported in Lawrenceville.

Federal agents were on hand for the community meeting to answer questions and concerns from the residents.

Robert Jones, the special agent in charge, told KDKA that there had been 10 hate-crime-incidents in Lawrenceville since the summer that are being investigated by federal authorities.

Jones said the incidents go way beyond just rhetoric and free speech. They include actual violent references or threats, which is why they are being investigated.

“It advocates violence and is based on bias against race or ethnicity or national origin, then that is against the law,” Jones said. “If it is just someone voicing their constitutionally protected right to exercise their free speech, that is something that we would not get involved with.”

Jones went on to say that it doesn’t look like the hate is directed at a specific business owner, but it is “speech and rhetoric that would not normally be constitutionally protected.”

The FBI told KDKA that it believes one group is responsible for many of the crimes. It declined to name the group.

Earlier, the resident organization, Lawrenceville United, had said that the offending group is a white nationalist group.

