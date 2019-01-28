Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Heinz History Center wants to send a piece of Pittsburgh to the moon, and Pittsburghers can weigh in on what they send.

The History Center is working with Pittsburgh-based space robotics company Astrobotic on the project.

Astrobotic, founded by Carnegie Mellon University professor Red Whittaker, is developing space travel technology and plans to send their Peregrine lunar lander to the moon through their MoonBox program.

The Peregrine lunar lander is currently on display at the History Center as part of the “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission” Smithsonian exhibit.

“Through Astrobotic’s MoonBox program, the History Center will send a small Pittsburgh keepsake to the Moon as part of the first commercial lunar landing, set for 2021. The payload will be delivered by Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander,” the History Center said in a release.

Pittsburghers can vote for which Pittsburgh-related item will get sent. The options include:

A Heinz Pickle pin

Soil from Moon Park in Moon Township, Pa.

A piece of a Steelers Terrible Towel

A photo of Toni Haggerty from Primanti Bros.

A City of Pittsburgh flag pin

A Kennywood token

The Mister Rogers’ “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” song on a micro SD card

Pittsburghers are also invited to write in their own choice.

You can vote on the History Center website through Feb. 13.

The winner will be announced during the “Destination Moon” exhibit’s final week on display.

“Destination Moon” is on display at the Heinz History Center through Feb. 18.