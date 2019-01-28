Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

AULTMAN, Pa. (KDKA) — A runaway teen from Indiana County has been found safe.

Pennsylvania State Police said 16-year-old Taylor Blystone, of Aultman, Pa., left her home on 3rd Street around 1 a.m. Friday.

LOCATED – RUNAWAY JUVENILE: Taylor Blystone, 16 YOA, female, of Aultman, PA has been located and found to be safe. Thank you! — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) January 29, 2019

Police said on Twitter around 7:20 p.m. Monday that Blystone had been found safe.