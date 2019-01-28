Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A consumer alert has been issued for an Oakland convenience store due to a roach infestation.

The Allegheny County Health Department says the Las Palmas #2 retail/convenience store on Atwood Street was inspected on Thursday.

During the inspection, an inspector found multiple live and dead German roaches in the back deli area of the store. According to the inspection report, live and dead roaches were found in between the deli display case, on the deli chest freezer and above the kitchen cutting board, in addition to many more areas of the store.

The inspection report says the store receives monthly pest management treatment, but they say treatment was determined to be inadequate.

The inspector also found that the restroom toilet was leaking sewage onto the restroom floor and the store had inadequate handwashing facilities.

No consumer alerts have been issued for the Las Palmas on Brookline Boulevard or the Market on Broadway IGA/Las Palmas on Broadway Avenue.