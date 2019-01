Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) – Corey A. McCartney, 22, was charged with arson and taken into custody on Friday after state police allege that he is responsible for the fire at 327 Third Street in Jefferson Township.

During the course of the investigation from the fire marshal, it was learned that McCartney, of Mather, Pa., discussed possibly burning other abandoned structures in the area.

The home belonged to 62-year-old Kevin Clelland.