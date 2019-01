Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) — The town of McCandless has a new police chief.

Lieutenant Ryan Hawk was appointed interim chief during Monday night’s meeting.

Current chief, David Disanti, was suspended last week.

He had been on leave since October following accusations that he tried to kiss a female officer.

Disanti was ordered to complete a corrective plan before he is allowed to return to work.