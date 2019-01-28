Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A recall has been issued for peaches and nectarines sold at Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia Walmart stores over concerns of listeria contamination.

Jac. Vandenberg, Inc., a company in Yonkers, New York, is recalling 1,727 cartons of peaches, 1,207 cartons of nectarines and 365 cartons of plums that were sold in different stores in states across the country.

The FDA says the nectarines were sold at Walmarts in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. The peaches were sold at Walmart stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

Aldi’s and Costco stores are also impacted by the recall, but none in Pennsylvania.

According to the FDA, the peaches and nectarines were sold as a bulk retail produce item with PLU sticker (PLU# 4044, 3035, 4378), and showed the country of origin of Chile.

No illnesses have been reported, officials said.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause possibly fatal infections in children and the elderly. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, and stomach issues.

If you bought any of the recalled fruit, the FDA says you can return for a full refund.

For more information on the recall, visit the FDA’s website at this link.