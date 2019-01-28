Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police say an empty gas tank started the incident Saturday that ended with two men being killed after falling from the Parkway East.

State troopers say they are treating the crash on the Parkway East and the subsequent crash on Second Avenue as two separate incidents because it is not known if the two men who were out of their vehicles on the Parkway East were deceased before they were hit on Second Avenue.

State police say it was just before 4 p.m. Saturday when 34-year-old Jason Jackson ran out of gas and parked on his SUV the side of the Parkway East outbound near the Oakland exit.

That’s when a Good Samaritan, 39-year-old Landen Jones, stopped to help Jackson. Jones took Jackson to a gas station and the two returned to Jackson’s SUV. They put gas in the vehicle, but it still wouldn’t start.

Police say the two men were standing outside their vehicles when a third vehicle hit one of the parked cars in the far right lane, and Jackson and Jones either jumped or were thrown off the Parkway East overpass and fell about 30 feet onto Second Avenue below.

The two men were hit by a fourth car that was traveling along Second Avenue. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they don’t know if the Jackson and Jones were hit on the Parkway first.

State police remind drivers to stay in their vehicles if they are disabled on a busy roadway.

“If you can get off the highway, we would like you to get off the highway. If for some reason you can’t, put your flashers on. We ask that you stay in your vehicle. If you have a cell phone, call for help,” Melinda Bondarenka, public information officer for Pennsylvania State Police Troop B, said.

Police say there was very little to no room on the side of the Parkway where the vehicles were stopped.

“They were in that right-hand lane. There’s a small berm, but it’s maybe a foot wide. There’s not enough [room] for the whole vehicle to fit there,” Bondarenka said.

State police say this is still an ongoing investigation. They are still getting phone calls from people who saw the crashes, but did not stop. Police want to hear from any witnesses of the crash.

There was a woman and a child in Jackson’s vehicle. Police say they were not injured.