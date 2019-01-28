PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Steel City has been known for its great sports fans, and the loyal group is being honored once again.

According to WalletHub, Pittsburgh is the best football city for fans in the United States.

The site compared over 200 cities based on relevant metrics for the study. The idea was to take cities that had at least one professional or at least one Division I college football team. The cities were graded on the various metrics and were assigned a score.

Pittsburgh scored a total of 63.49. Boston, which was second on the list, had a total score of 55.24. Green Bay, Dallas and New York rounded out the top five cities.

Pittsburgh had the number one pro football ranking on the list, with the 13th college football rank.

Cincinnati was 17th on the list while Baltimore placed 21st overall. Cleveland holds the 30th ranking.

In addition to the city overall ranking, Pittsburgh was also named the most engaged NFL fans, 3rd best performing NFL team and the 4th most accessible stadium in the country.