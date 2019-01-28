  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh police officer saved a baby from respiratory arrest on Sunday.

At about 5 p.m., Officer Aaron Conner was the first on the scene after officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of Centre Avenue for an unresponsive infant.

According to police, Conner found a 3-week old baby girl on the living room floor, not breathing. Family members said the baby may have swallowed water while they were bathing her.

Photo Courtesy Of Pittsburgh Police.

After Conner performed CPR, the baby began spitting-up water and started to cough before breathing on her own.

The child was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

