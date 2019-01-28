Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The coldest temperatures since the mid-90s are moving into the Pittsburgh area this week, but not before another round of snow.

According to KDKA’s Jon Burnett, by mid-week temperatures will be in the single digits with lows at zero or below and sub-zero wind chills. We haven’t felt temperatures like that since the 1990s.

“We’ve got a little snow coming our way this week, but the big weather word this week is not ‘snow,’ it’s another four-letter word, ‘cold,’” said Burnett. “It will be really bitter cold, the coldest air we’ve seen really since the mid-90s, so you’ve got to go back a ways to find anything close to what we’re going to have Tuesday night right into Friday.”

On Wednesday, a high of 6 degrees is expected with lows at minus-7. Then, Thursday, we can expect a high of just 8 degrees with a low of zero and wind chills of minus-21.

Today? Above freezing for most despite increasing clouds. But the cold is on the way! Check out the wind chills expected by Thursday morning! Get ready for the cold NOW – visit https://t.co/yHtgoXf59Y for tips! pic.twitter.com/ItdhnGNdCq — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 28, 2019

The temperature tumble will begin during the day Tuesday.

Burnett says, “We’ll stay right there in the mid- to upper-30s through [Tuesday] morning before things start to really tumble as we head through the day.”

But before that, a wintry mix is headed in, dropping about 1-2 inches through Wednesday.

“We get a little bit of a rain-snow mix that moves in initially with a little sleet mixed in, some freezing rain tonight, and then it changes over to all snow by dawn [Tuesday] morning, before giving away a few spotty snow showers during the day,” said Burnett.

Today: Temperatures will be slightly above average. Enjoy that 'warmth' now because we will be below freezing for the next couple days. Skies will continue to increase throughout the day. Rain mixed in with snow will advance later this evening. pic.twitter.com/EkhOcJeCC9 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) January 28, 2019

Higher elevations can expect as much as three inches.

