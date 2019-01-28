Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – A 23-year-old from Pennsylvania is not letting cancer keep her from making beautiful music.

Erin McElhenny is a Junior at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, where she is majoring in vocal performance with a concentration in opera. She is also undergoing chemotherapy treatment at the Cleveland Clinic after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in March of 2018.

During her first inpatient chemo treatment, McElhenny visited the main lobby of Cleveland Clinic where they have live artists perform. She was invited to join a cellist.

Patients that saw her performance said she moved them and calmed them before their own treatments, according to her mother Lisa McElhenny.

Erin McElhenny will return to Cleveland to continue her treatment in February.