BRUTAL COLD:Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories Issued, 100+ schools and businesses cancelled, click for updated list.
Filed Under:Cleveland Clinic, Erin McElhenny, Local TV, Seton Hill University

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – A 23-year-old from Pennsylvania is not letting cancer keep her from making beautiful music.

Erin McElhenny is a Junior at Seton Hill University in Greensburg, where she is majoring in vocal performance with a concentration in opera. She is also undergoing chemotherapy treatment at the Cleveland Clinic after being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in March of 2018.

During her first inpatient chemo treatment, McElhenny visited the main lobby of Cleveland Clinic where they have live artists perform. She was invited to join a cellist.

Photo Credit: YouTube

Patients that saw her performance said she moved them and calmed them before their own treatments, according to her mother Lisa McElhenny.

Erin McElhenny will return to Cleveland to continue her treatment in February.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s